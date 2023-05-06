State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 910 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $28,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

