State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,940 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $36,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.