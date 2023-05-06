State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,960 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $112.38 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

