State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $303.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.83. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

