State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,160 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 80,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

