State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,380 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.