State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 67,910 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 67,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of HP worth $34,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.