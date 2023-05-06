State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 730 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.53. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

