State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

WTW stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

