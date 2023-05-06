State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ALB opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.19. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.05.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.