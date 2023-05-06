State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $520.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

