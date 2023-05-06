State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

