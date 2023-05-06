State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

