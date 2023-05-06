State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of State Street worth $31,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

