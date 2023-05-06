Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.78

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at €27.78 ($30.53), but opened at €26.00 ($28.57). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €25.58 ($28.11), with a volume of 4,515 shares changing hands.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

