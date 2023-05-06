Stifel Firstegy Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

