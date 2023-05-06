Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aritzia Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

