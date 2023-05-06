Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Aritzia Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
Read More
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.