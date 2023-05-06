Stifel Nicolaus Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $64.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. Bank of America cut Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,481 shares of company stock worth $21,748,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

