StockNews.com Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL opened at $2.15 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

