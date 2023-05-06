StockNews.com Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to “Buy”

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ROL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

