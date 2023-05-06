Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 24,967 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58.

On Monday, February 6th, Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 188,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

