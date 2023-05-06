Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $250,427.58 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $250,427.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 11.5 %

STOK stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 291,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 157,173 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

