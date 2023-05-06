StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $94.78

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.78, but opened at $89.19. StoneX Group shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 52,007 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,387,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435 in the last three months. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

