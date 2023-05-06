SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.