SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.