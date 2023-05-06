Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
NYSE:SUP opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.
Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
