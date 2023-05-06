Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

NYSE:SUP opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.