Susquehanna Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $17.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

TREE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $240.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 315,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

