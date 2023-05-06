Susquehanna Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $48.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

