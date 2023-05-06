Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.