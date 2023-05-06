Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.
Insider Transactions at Synaptics
In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
