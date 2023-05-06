Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.11

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 371867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

