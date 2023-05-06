Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.27.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

