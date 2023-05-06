Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 291.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

