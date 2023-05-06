Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $35.18. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 329,418 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 6.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.