Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

