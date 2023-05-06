Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.62 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.0808 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

