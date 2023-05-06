TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 112,279 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,279 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 317,908 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $234,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.