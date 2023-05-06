TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,600 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 207,804 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 517,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

