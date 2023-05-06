TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,268 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.