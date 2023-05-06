TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

