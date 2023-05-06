TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,300 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.34% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CPK opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.