TD Asset Management Inc Buys 2,944 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.