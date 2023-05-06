TD Asset Management Inc Buys 955 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.52 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

