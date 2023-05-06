TD Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

