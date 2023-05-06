TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $310,768,390,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

