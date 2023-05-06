TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

