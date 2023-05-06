TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Northern Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 324,428 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Trust Stock Performance

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

