TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.21% of Immunocore worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Immunocore Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.