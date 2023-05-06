TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.66 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

AWR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

