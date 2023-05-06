TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

