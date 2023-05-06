TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.28 Million Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

